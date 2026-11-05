🛒 Wilkes-Barre Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wilkes-Barre has a nice mix of office and retail roles right now, from steady full-time work to flexible part-time hours. Here are a few solid customer-focused jobs worth a look this week.

Employer: Morgan Advanced Materials – Technical Ceramics

Morgan Advanced Materials – Technical Ceramics Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the customer service team at a global advanced materials company. You’ll oversee order processing, KPIs, and cross-team communication in a fast-paced manufacturing setting, so it’s a good fit if you have 5+ years of customer service/operations and some leadership experience.

Employer: C.W. Schultz & Son

Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Office-based role scheduling service calls, assigning techs, and handling invoices and collections. Great if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and are comfortable with MS Office and phone work; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres Inc.)

Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right shoes while keeping the store clean, organized, and fun to shop. This is a good pick if you want flexible hours (nights, weekends, holidays), a 30% shoe discount, and a small-team retail vibe with room to grow.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.