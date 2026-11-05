🍽️ Cranberry Township PA Food Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Cranberry Township’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc. Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.75 per hour

Experience: 0–6 months (no diploma required)

Help keep the salad bar, hot foods, and sandwich area stocked and fresh while serving customers with a smile. Great fit if you’re 18+, like working on a team, and want full training plus the chance to help in Deli and Meat departments.

Employer: Legend Senior Living

Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Likely full-time (benefit-eligible role; check posting)

Likely (benefit-eligible role; check posting) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Experience: At least 1 year in a commercial restaurant

Cook from-scratch meals for senior residents with no late nights, so you can keep a better work/life balance. Role comes with a long list of potential perks for eligible staff, like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed) Experience: No restaurant experience required

Join a busy, team-focused kitchen cooking classic comfort food, with training from day one. Part-timers may access health insurance, same-day pay options, 401(k) with match, and discounts on food and retail.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.