📢 New sci‑fi coming‑of‑age novel “Beautyland” at Brown Library

📢 Coming-of-age sci‑fi pick at James V. Brown Library

The James V. Brown Library is highlighting a new novel, Beautyland, about Adina Giorno, an alien in disguise whose mission is to observe humans on Earth and report back using her mother’s old fax machine.

The story follows Adina as she grows up and tries to understand people and everyday life here, all through an outsider’s eyes. It’s described as a beautiful look at growing up and navigating life, and it even poses a big question: How would you sum up human life in just one word?

If you enjoy thoughtful, character-driven sci‑fi or coming‑of‑age stories, stop by James V. Brown Library in Williamsport and look for Beautyland on the shelves or in the catalog to check it out.