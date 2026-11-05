Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN

📢 New sci‑fi coming‑of‑age novel “Beautyland” at Brown Library

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQ8ry_1Go2P0j300

📢 Coming-of-age sci‑fi pick at James V. Brown Library

The James V. Brown Library is highlighting a new novel, Beautyland, about Adina Giorno, an alien in disguise whose mission is to observe humans on Earth and report back using her mother’s old fax machine.

The story follows Adina as she grows up and tries to understand people and everyday life here, all through an outsider’s eyes. It’s described as a beautiful look at growing up and navigating life, and it even poses a big question: How would you sum up human life in just one word?

If you enjoy thoughtful, character-driven sci‑fi or coming‑of‑age stories, stop by James V. Brown Library in Williamsport and look for Beautyland on the shelves or in the catalog to check it out.

More Info: Beautyland – James V. Brown Library

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments