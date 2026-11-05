🏭 Wilkes-Barre Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wilkes-Barre’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Core-Mark International Location: Hanover Township (Scranton OpCo, near Wilkes-Barre, PA )

Hanover Township (Scranton OpCo, near ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000 base + bonus potential

Lead a team in a busy cooler/freezer warehouse on 2nd shift (Sun–Thu, 1 PM to finish). You’ll supervise order picking, loading, inventory, and safety in a cold environment (down to -10°F, gear provided) with Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Greenfiber

Greenfiber Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Great fit if you want extra income and day shift work. You’ll strap and secure finished pallets, check for damage, and keep the area clean and safe—physical but straightforward work, no prior experience required.

Employer: Golden Technologies, Inc.

Golden Technologies, Inc. Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Operate a reach truck and other equipment in a fast-paced warehouse, moving materials with an RF scanner and helping train new team members. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), product discounts, and regular company cookouts and events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.