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📢 Know the early signs of Alzheimer’s this November

6 days ago
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📢 Learn the early signs of Alzheimer’s this November

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Alzheimer’s is a serious brain disease that is not a normal part of aging.

Common Alzheimer’s symptoms include:

  • Memory loss and repeating questions
  • Poor judgment and trouble handling money/bills
  • Taking longer to do daily tasks
  • Wandering or getting lost
  • Losing things or putting them in odd places
  • Mood or personality changes, more anxiety or aggression
  • Trouble with language

Possible signs of mild cognitive impairment (MCI):

  • Often losing things
  • Forgetting events or appointments
  • More trouble finding words than others your age

If you notice these signs in yourself or someone you love, talk with a health care provider. They can check whether symptoms are related to Alzheimer’s or MCI and discuss medications, lifestyle changes, or clinical trials that may help.

More Info: National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month |

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