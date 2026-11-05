📢 Know the early signs of Alzheimer’s this November

📢 Learn the early signs of Alzheimer’s this November

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Alzheimer’s is a serious brain disease that is not a normal part of aging.

Common Alzheimer’s symptoms include:

Memory loss and repeating questions

and repeating questions Poor judgment and trouble handling money/bills

and trouble handling Taking longer to do daily tasks

Wandering or getting lost

or getting lost Losing things or putting them in odd places

Mood or personality changes , more anxiety or aggression

, more anxiety or aggression Trouble with language

Possible signs of mild cognitive impairment (MCI):

Often losing things

Forgetting events or appointments

More trouble finding words than others your age

If you notice these signs in yourself or someone you love, talk with a health care provider. They can check whether symptoms are related to Alzheimer’s or MCI and discuss medications, lifestyle changes, or clinical trials that may help.