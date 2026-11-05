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📢 Know the early signs of Alzheimer’s this November
6 days ago
📢 Learn the early signs of Alzheimer’s this November
November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Alzheimer’s is a serious brain disease that is not a normal part of aging.
Common Alzheimer’s symptoms include:
- Memory loss and repeating questions
- Poor judgment and trouble handling money/bills
- Taking longer to do daily tasks
- Wandering or getting lost
- Losing things or putting them in odd places
- Mood or personality changes, more anxiety or aggression
- Trouble with language
Possible signs of mild cognitive impairment (MCI):
- Often losing things
- Forgetting events or appointments
- More trouble finding words than others your age
If you notice these signs in yourself or someone you love, talk with a health care provider. They can check whether symptoms are related to Alzheimer’s or MCI and discuss medications, lifestyle changes, or clinical trials that may help.
More Info: National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month |
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