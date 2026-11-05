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📅 Monthly teen & jr. high book clubs at local library

6 days ago
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📅 Monthly teen book clubs at Indiana Free Library

The Indiana Free Library runs two monthly book clubs just for young readers:

Teen Book Club

  • Meets on the 2nd or 3rd Monday of each month (day may shift based on the Teen Librarian’s schedule).
  • This fall, the group is reading Appalachian folklore.
  • In the spring, they’ll read fairy tale retellings in YA books.
  • Spring titles will be chosen by the Teen Advisory Board and teens at the November meeting.
  • 2026–2027 books so far: September – The Raven Boys; October – Bittersweet in the Hollow; November – The Darkest Part of the Forest.

Jr. High Graphic Novel Book Club

  • Meets the third Thursday of each month.
  • Open to ages 11–14 (6th–8th grade).
  • Reads a different graphic novel each month, then discusses what everyone liked (or didn’t).
  • A small snack and drink is usually provided.
  • 2026–2027 books include: Song of a Blackbird, Ali Cross, The Golden Compass, Nimona, The Lost Hero, Measuring Up, “21”: The Story of Roberto Clemente, The Wizard of Oz, They Called Us Enemy.

Both clubs are great for teens who love reading and talking about books with friends.

More Info: Teen Book Clubs

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