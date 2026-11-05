📅 Monthly teen & jr. high book clubs at local library

📅 Monthly teen book clubs at Indiana Free Library The Indiana Free Library runs two monthly book clubs just for young readers: Teen Book Club Meets on the 2nd or 3rd Monday of each month (day may shift based on the Teen Librarian’s schedule).

of each month (day may shift based on the Teen Librarian’s schedule). This fall, the group is reading Appalachian folklore .

. In the spring, they’ll read fairy tale retellings in YA books .

. Spring titles will be chosen by the Teen Advisory Board and teens at the November meeting.

and teens at the meeting. 2026–2027 books so far: September – The Raven Boys; October – Bittersweet in the Hollow; November – The Darkest Part of the Forest. Jr. High Graphic Novel Book Club Meets the third Thursday of each month .

. Open to ages 11–14 (6th–8th grade) .

. Reads a different graphic novel each month, then discusses what everyone liked (or didn’t).

A small snack and drink is usually provided.

is usually provided. 2026–2027 books include: Song of a Blackbird, Ali Cross, The Golden Compass, Nimona, The Lost Hero, Measuring Up, “21”: The Story of Roberto Clemente, The Wizard of Oz, They Called Us Enemy. Both clubs are great for teens who love reading and talking about books with friends.

More Info: Teen Book Clubs