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Indiana
📅 Monthly teen & jr. high book clubs at local library
6 days ago
📅 Monthly teen book clubs at Indiana Free Library
The Indiana Free Library runs two monthly book clubs just for young readers:
Teen Book Club
- Meets on the 2nd or 3rd Monday of each month (day may shift based on the Teen Librarian’s schedule).
- This fall, the group is reading Appalachian folklore.
- In the spring, they’ll read fairy tale retellings in YA books.
- Spring titles will be chosen by the Teen Advisory Board and teens at the November meeting.
- 2026–2027 books so far: September – The Raven Boys; October – Bittersweet in the Hollow; November – The Darkest Part of the Forest.
Jr. High Graphic Novel Book Club
- Meets the third Thursday of each month.
- Open to ages 11–14 (6th–8th grade).
- Reads a different graphic novel each month, then discusses what everyone liked (or didn’t).
- A small snack and drink is usually provided.
- 2026–2027 books include: Song of a Blackbird, Ali Cross, The Golden Compass, Nimona, The Lost Hero, Measuring Up, “21”: The Story of Roberto Clemente, The Wizard of Oz, They Called Us Enemy.
Both clubs are great for teens who love reading and talking about books with friends.
More Info: Teen Book Clubs
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