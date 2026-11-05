📅 Holly Jolly Christmas Concert on December 5

📅 Holly Jolly Christmas Concert supports local music & library

Enjoy a fun night of holiday music at Hopewell High School auditorium on December 5.

This concert raises money for the Hopewell Area School District music programs and the BF Jones Memorial Library.

The show features Special Guest M.C. Scott Tady (WBVP-WMBA) and a big lineup, including:

Jimmie Ross (from The Jaggerz)

(from The Jaggerz) Joe Munroe , Dan Bubien , Mary Ours (KDKA meteorologist)

, , (KDKA meteorologist) Bobby Thompson , Hermie Granati , Donna Groom (from The Skyliners)

, , (from The Skyliners) Fred Delu , Greg McIltrot , Jim Spears

, , The Holly Jolly Horn Section

The Hopewell High School Chorus and Drumline

Ticket prices:

$20 adults

adults $5 students

students Children 5 & under: FREE

Bring family and friends for a festive night while supporting local students and the community library.