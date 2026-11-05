⚠️ Veterans Day: Offices closed, no street cleaning

⚠️ Veterans Day: Norristown offices closed, no street cleaning

On Veterans Day, Norristown municipal offices will be closed for the holiday.

Here’s what that means for you:

Municipal offices: Closed for the day

Closed for the day Street cleaning: No street cleaning will take place

will take place Trash collection: Trash pickup will run on its normal schedule

If you need anything from the borough offices, plan to take care of it before or after the holiday, and you can put your trash out as you usually do on your regular collection day.