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Norristown
⚠️ Veterans Day: Offices closed, no street cleaning
7 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day: Norristown offices closed, no street cleaning
On Veterans Day, Norristown municipal offices will be closed for the holiday.
Here’s what that means for you:
- Municipal offices: Closed for the day
- Street cleaning: No street cleaning will take place
- Trash collection: Trash pickup will run on its normal schedule
If you need anything from the borough offices, plan to take care of it before or after the holiday, and you can put your trash out as you usually do on your regular collection day.
More Info: Calendar • Veterans Day
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