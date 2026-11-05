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Wilkes-Barre
🚌 Wilkes-Barre Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
6 days ago
Wilkes-Barre has a solid mix of local and OTR driving work right now. If you’re looking to stay home daily or chase big OTR checks, there’s something here for you.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – Team OTR Dry Van ($275k–$325k)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)
- Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)
- Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Team)
- Requirements: CDL-A, 2+ years experience, Passport required
This is a team owner-operator role hauling gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with a guaranteed minimum of $5,000/week worked and most teams earning $5,500–$6,500+ per week, plus fuel price protection, paid tolls, permits, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – Solo OTR Dry Van ($175k–$225k)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)
- Salary: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (solo)
- Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Solo)
- Requirements: CDL-A, 2+ years experience, Passport required
Run solo OTR while hauling sets, costumes, and equipment for major live shows. You get all miles paid, a guaranteed minimum of $3,500/week worked (most solo drivers earn $3,750–$4,250+ per week), plus detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes, paid cargo & liability insurance, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge.
Non-CDL Box Truck Driver – Home Daily
- Employer: Core-Mark International
- Location: 100 West End Rd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703
- Pay: $18.00/hour + bonus (details in interview)
- Type: Full-time, local, home daily
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, early dispatch (3:00–6:00 a.m., must be flexible)
- Requirements: 6+ months commercial driving, valid non-commercial license, 21+, clean MVR, able to lift 60–90 lbs
Drive a straight truck or van delivering food products on local routes—no overnights. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and strong promotion-from-within focus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on routes, equipment, and benefits so you can see if it fits your life.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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