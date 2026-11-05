🚌 Wilkes-Barre Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings

Wilkes-Barre has a solid mix of local and OTR driving work right now. If you’re looking to stay home daily or chase big OTR checks, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)

(team) Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Team)

Requirements: CDL-A, 2+ years experience, Passport required

This is a team owner-operator role hauling gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with a guaranteed minimum of $5,000/week worked and most teams earning $5,500–$6,500+ per week, plus fuel price protection, paid tolls, permits, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (solo)

(solo) Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Solo)

Requirements: CDL-A, 2+ years experience, Passport required

Run solo OTR while hauling sets, costumes, and equipment for major live shows. You get all miles paid, a guaranteed minimum of $3,500/week worked (most solo drivers earn $3,750–$4,250+ per week), plus detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes, paid cargo & liability insurance, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Location: 100 West End Rd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703

Pay: $18.00/hour + bonus (details in interview)

(details in interview) Type: Full-time, local, home daily

Schedule: Monday–Friday , early dispatch ( 3:00–6:00 a.m. , must be flexible)

, early dispatch ( , must be flexible) Requirements: 6+ months commercial driving, valid non-commercial license, 21+, clean MVR, able to lift 60–90 lbs

Drive a straight truck or van delivering food products on local routes—no overnights. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and strong promotion-from-within focus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on routes, equipment, and benefits so you can see if it fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.