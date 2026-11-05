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📅 Free all-ages ribbon wreath workshop at the library
6 days ago
📅 Free ribbon wreath workshop at your local library
Create your own one-of-a-kind ribbon wreath using a mix of fall, winter, and holiday patterned ribbons.
All supplies and instruction are provided, so you just need to bring yourself and be able to use scissors and tie a simple knot.
Key details:
- Cost: FREE
- Who: All ages are welcome
- Kids: Young children must come with an actively participating adult
- Registration: Required to reserve your spot
If you’d like a fun, low-cost craft activity for yourself or the family, sign up through the library’s online registration for the Ribbon Wreath Making Workshop.
More Info: Ribbon Wreath Making Workshop | Wayne Library Alli...
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