📅 Free all-ages ribbon wreath workshop at the library

📅 Free ribbon wreath workshop at your local library

Create your own one-of-a-kind ribbon wreath using a mix of fall, winter, and holiday patterned ribbons.

All supplies and instruction are provided, so you just need to bring yourself and be able to use scissors and tie a simple knot.

Key details:

Cost: FREE

FREE Who: All ages are welcome

are welcome Kids: Young children must come with an actively participating adult

Young children must come with an Registration: Required to reserve your spot

If you’d like a fun, low-cost craft activity for yourself or the family, sign up through the library’s online registration for the Ribbon Wreath Making Workshop.