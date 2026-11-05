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📢 Donate winter coats and gear for Hanover neighbors
📢 Donate winter gear for neighbors in need
The Hanover Borough Department of Code Enforcement and the Hanover Area Council of Churches are running a community winter coat drive for both children and adults. All items will go to the Council of Churches and be given directly to local families who need them.
You can donate new or gently used coats, scarves, gloves, and mittens, or NEW hats at these drop boxes:
- Public Administration Building, 33 Frederick Street – Front Lobby or DCE Lobby (Lower Level)
- St. Matthew Church, 32 W. Chestnut Street – Main Office
- Hanover Market House, 210 E. Chestnut Street – During Saturday market hours, 6 AM–1 PM
Questions? Contact the Borough of Hanover at 717-637-3877 or Info@HanoverBoroughPA.gov.
Your donation helps keep local neighbors warm this holiday season.
More Info: Winter Coat Drive - Department of Code Enforcement...
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