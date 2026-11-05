📅 Baby-only Halloween storytime at Media-UP Library

📅 Baby storytime for non-walkers – Little Ghosts Edition

Bring your little one to Media-Upper Providence Free Library for a special baby-only storytime.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 11:15am–12:15pm, join other families in the upstairs Conference Room for:

A sweet story just for babies

Songs, movement, and puppets

Playtime for babies

A chance for parents and caregivers to chat

This program is only for babies who are not yet walking comfortably, for safety and development reasons.

You’re welcome to dress your baby in a Halloween costume if your family celebrates.

No registration needed — just drop in. Strollers are welcome, and there’s an elevator to the large upstairs room.

Families with older children are invited to the library’s Tuesday and Wednesday Baby and Toddler Story Times or Thursday Preschool Pals instead.