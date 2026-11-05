📅 Author Melinda Elise James talk at Frank Sarris Library

📅 Local author talk on life, grief, and healing

Join local author and nurse Melinda Elise James at the Frank Sarris Public Library on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm.

With nearly 40 years in healthcare—including intensive care, emergency care, home health, operations, and grief support for children and families—Melinda brings a compassionate, real-world perspective to her writing.

She’ll be talking about her book “What Brings Us to a fuller version of ourselves,” which looks at twelve life experiences that shape who we are and how we relate to the people we love, including grief, forgiveness, friendship, raising children, and the passing of time.

The book is described as warm, accessible, and reflective, inviting readers to pause and think about their own lives rather than follow a one-size-fits-all path.

If you’re interested in personal growth, caregiving, or navigating loss and change, this could be a meaningful way to spend a Saturday late morning.