undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Relationship
📅 Bookworms to Backpacks preschool readiness (ages 3–6)
5 days ago
📅 Preschool skills & kindergarten readiness hour
Bring your little one to “Bookworms to Backpacks” with Miss Jenne for an hour focused on preschool skills and kindergarten readiness.
Kids will rotate through different stations to practice:
- Fine motor skills like scissor cutting
- Gross motor skills like building and games
Key details:
- Ages: Strictly 3–6
- Caregiver required: Children must attend with a caregiver
- Format: In-person program
- Registration: Registration is required to attend
If you have a preschooler or rising kindergartener, this is a hands-on way to help them build school-ready skills while you participate alongside them.
More Info: Bookworms to Backpacks - LibCal - ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.