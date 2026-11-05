📅 Bookworms to Backpacks preschool readiness (ages 3–6)

📅 Preschool skills & kindergarten readiness hour

Bring your little one to “Bookworms to Backpacks” with Miss Jenne for an hour focused on preschool skills and kindergarten readiness.

Kids will rotate through different stations to practice:

Fine motor skills like scissor cutting

like Gross motor skills like building and games

Key details:

Ages: Strictly 3–6

Caregiver required: Children must attend with a caregiver

Children Format: In-person program

program Registration: Registration is required to attend

If you have a preschooler or rising kindergartener, this is a hands-on way to help them build school-ready skills while you participate alongside them.