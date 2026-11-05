undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sports
💰 Free sports participation for students on meal benefits
4 days ago
💰 Athletic fees waived for students on meal benefits
Families in Elizabethtown Area School District who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals do not have to pay school district athletic participation fees.
If your household already qualifies for meal benefits, your child’s sports participation fees will be waived.
To use this benefit, contact the athletic office and let them know your child is approved for free or reduced lunch.
This can make it easier for students to join school sports without worrying about the cost.
More Info: Home - Elizabethtown Area School District Athletic...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.