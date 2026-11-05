📅 Weekly Friday Flicks movies at Lansdowne Library

📅 Weekly Friday movies at Lansdowne Library

Love movies? Lansdowne Public Library hosts Friday Flicks every week in the Community Room.

Each Friday from 12:00–2:30pm (ET), adults can enjoy a mix of new releases and classic films. On Friday, November 6, 2026, they’re showing the classic movie Notorious for its 80th anniversary.

Upcoming dates include:

Nov 6, 13, 20, Dec 4, 11, 18, 2026

Jan 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2027

Feb 5, 12, 19, 26, 2027

Mar 5, 2027

Location: Lansdowne Public Library, 55 S. Lansdowne Ave, Lansdowne, PA 19050.

Audience: Adults, New Adults, Seniors.

Questions? Call 610-623-0239 or email lansdowne@delcolibraries.org.