📢 Patton Township MS4 stormwater report ready to review

📢 Stormwater MS4 report available for public review

Patton Township has submitted its MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) Annual Report to the PA Department of Environmental Protection on September 30, 2026.

A copy of this report is now available for the public to review at the Patton Township Municipal Building, 100 Patton Plaza, State College, PA.

If you’re interested in how the Township manages stormwater and related environmental requirements, you can stop by the Municipal Building during normal business hours to look over the report.