Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN

⚠️ Nov 11: Franklin Park Borough offices closed for Veterans Day

3 days ago

⚠️ Veterans Day: Franklin Park offices closed, trash normal

Franklin Park Borough offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

  • Offices reopen Thursday, November 12.
  • Garbage service will not be affected — put your trash out on your normal day.

If you need to handle any Borough business, plan to visit or call on Thursday, November 12 or later.

More Info: VETERANS DAY - BOROUGH OFFICES CLOSED • Franklin P...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments