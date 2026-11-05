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⚠️ Nov 11: Franklin Park Borough offices closed for Veterans Day
3 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day: Franklin Park offices closed, trash normal
Franklin Park Borough offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day.
- Offices reopen Thursday, November 12.
- Garbage service will not be affected — put your trash out on your normal day.
If you need to handle any Borough business, plan to visit or call on Thursday, November 12 or later.
More Info: VETERANS DAY - BOROUGH OFFICES CLOSED • Franklin P...
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