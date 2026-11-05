🚌 Cranberry Township PA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cranberry Township has some solid transportation roles right now, from seasonal helper work to full‑time driving and skilled auto tech jobs.

Below are several options you can scan fast and click through if they fit what you need.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $17.75/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages in local neighborhoods. This is active outdoor work with flexible day‑to‑day scheduling, no driving the truck, and no experience needed.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $1,500 sign-on bonus)

Deliver customer orders in the local market while keeping a clean vehicle and giving friendly service. You’ll handle loading/unloading, drive in all weather, and work some evenings/weekends; DOT medical card and strong driving record required.

Employer: CarShop US

Location: Cranberry, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$100,000+ annually, up to $6,000 sign-on bonus

Busy shop with steady repair volume, flat‑rate pay, and quarterly incentives. Great fit if you have 2–5 years’ experience and want higher earning potential, modern tools, and benefits like medical, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.