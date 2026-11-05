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Monroe County
📅 Dino-themed Fan Club Friday for kids ages 2–8
2 days ago
📅 Dinosaur playdate for kids ages 2–8
Bring your little dino fans to Fan Club Friday for a fun, casual playdate all about dinosaurs.
When: Friday, November 6th at 10:30am
Who: Kids ages 2–8 and their caregivers
What: Books, toys, and activities featuring favorite dinosaurs in a relaxed, social setting
Registration is encouraged, so be sure to sign up ahead of time if you plan to go.
Local businesses and nonprofits can also get their own events listed for free by emailing events@monroecountypa.com.
More Info: Fan Club Friday | Monroe County, PA
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