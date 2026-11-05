📅 Dino-themed Fan Club Friday for kids ages 2–8

📅 Dinosaur playdate for kids ages 2–8

Bring your little dino fans to Fan Club Friday for a fun, casual playdate all about dinosaurs.

When: Friday, November 6th at 10:30am

Who: Kids ages 2–8 and their caregivers

What: Books, toys, and activities featuring favorite dinosaurs in a relaxed, social setting

Registration is encouraged, so be sure to sign up ahead of time if you plan to go.

Local businesses and nonprofits can also get their own events listed for free by emailing events@monroecountypa.com.