📢 CPR & First Aid class on Dec. 5, 2026, 9am–12pm

📅 Learn CPR & First Aid – Class on December 5, 2026

The Keystone Valley Fire Department is offering a CPR & First Aid class on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Location: 329 W. First Avenue

This is a chance to learn basic CPR and first aid skills that can help in an emergency. The post says to see the attached flyer for full details, such as how to sign up and any costs.

If you’re interested, plan to attend on December 5 and check the flyer on the original page for registration and other instructions.