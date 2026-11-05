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Grantville
📅 Fall & Holiday Yard Sale with limited outdoor spaces
2 days ago
📅 Fall & Holiday Yard Sale in East Hanover Township
A Fall & Holiday Yard Sale is planned for Saturday, November 14, 2026, starting at 8:00 AM at 8848 Jonestown Rd, Grantville, PA 17028 (near Manada Gap Road).
All indoor spaces are already filled, but there are still a limited number of outdoor spaces available for sellers.
If you’d like to reserve an outdoor spot or want more details, contact East Hanover Township Parks and Recreation at 717-469-0833 x202 or email [email protected].
More Info: Calendar • Fall & Holiday Yard Sale
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