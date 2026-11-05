📅 Fall & Holiday Yard Sale with limited outdoor spaces

📅 Fall & Holiday Yard Sale in East Hanover Township

A Fall & Holiday Yard Sale is planned for Saturday, November 14, 2026, starting at 8:00 AM at 8848 Jonestown Rd, Grantville, PA 17028 (near Manada Gap Road).

All indoor spaces are already filled, but there are still a limited number of outdoor spaces available for sellers.

If you’d like to reserve an outdoor spot or want more details, contact East Hanover Township Parks and Recreation at 717-469-0833 x202 or email [email protected].