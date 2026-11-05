📅 Virtual “Where the Light Grows” painting class Nov. 11

📅 Virtual painting night: Where the Light Grows

Join artist Christine Burke on Wednesday, November 11, 7–9 pm for a relaxing online painting class.

You’ll paint an 8" x 10" canvas featuring a glowing candle with a peaceful evergreen design. You’re encouraged to make it your own—change the background colors, try a different tree, or add your own details. Since the class is on Veterans Day, you can also choose to paint poppies on your candle to honor the day.

No painting experience is needed. Christine will guide you step-by-step and help you add your own creative touches.

This is a virtual class on Zoom. After you register, you’ll receive a materials list several weeks before the event, and a Zoom link will be sent to you before class.

Library programs are funded by the Friends of the Ridley Township Public Library.