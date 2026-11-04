🚨 Move Over for Flashing Lights to Protect Roadside Responders

🚨 Help Keep Roadside Responders Safe

When you’re driving and see flashing lights ahead — from fire, police, EMS, tow trucks, or road crews — remember:

Slow down

If it’s safe, move over one lane away from the incident

Traffic incident responders are working just feet from moving cars while they provide roadside assistance. Their lives are on the line every time they step out on the road.

All 50 states have “Move Over” laws. Following your state’s law is a simple way to protect the people who come to help during crashes and breakdowns.

Whether you’re a new driver or have been driving for years, make this a habit: see lights, slow down, move over when safe.