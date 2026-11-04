📅 Enter the Family Gingerbread House Contest by Dec. 3

📅 Family Gingerbread House Contest at Frank Sarris Library

The Frank Sarris Public Library is hosting a Family Gingerbread House Contest and invites families to get creative together.

Who can enter?

Families may enter, and you can submit more than one structure.

What can you make?

Any handmade structure (from a kit or baked) like a house, train, igloo, winter scene, etc.

Must NOT be store-bought or trademarked.

Must be family-friendly .

. Must be on a sturdy base no larger than 13" x 18" .

. Everything visible must be edible (no wrappers or foil showing).

(no wrappers or foil showing). Hidden supports can be any material.

Submission window:

Bring entries to the circulation desk, 1st floor, Frank Sarris Public Library from Thursday, November 19 through Thursday, December 3 during library hours.

No entries accepted after closing on December 3.

A completed and signed entry form is required.

Voting & prizes:

Public voting at the library:

Friday, December 4: 4–8 pm

Saturday, December 5: 12–8 pm

Entries will be displayed during Canonsburg’s Old Fashioned Christmas on December 4–5.

Gift cards will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

Winners will be announced by December 8, and houses can be picked up anytime after that date.