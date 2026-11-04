📅 Junior Engineer preschool program on Nov. 4 at library

📅 Preschool Junior Engineer program at the library

Bring your little one to Frank Sarris Public Library on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 1:30–2:00 pm for Junior Engineer.

This program is for preschool children and uses picture books to introduce basic engineering concepts. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities, story sharing, and active listening in a fun, age-appropriate setting.

Note: All storytimes are cancelled on Tuesday, November 3.

If you have a preschooler who loves to build, tinker, or listen to stories, this is a quick, 30-minute program to check out at your local library.