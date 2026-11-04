📅 In-person mindfulness meet-up for adults 18+ (registration required)

📅 In-person mindfulness meet-up for adults

Join this in-person Mindfulness Meet-up to learn and practice mindfulness meditation and talk about how to bring it into everyday life.

Each session includes:

A short reading

Mindfulness practice

Journaling

Group discussion

Possible topics include mindful breathing, walking/movement, eating, and noticing thoughts and emotions. All experience levels are welcome.

The group is led by Bernadette C. Smith, M.Ed., who has over 30 years of meditation experience and 15 years of teaching mindfulness to all ages.

Who: Adults 18+

Adults Format: In-person program

In-person program Registration: Required (sign up online through the event page)

This program supports PA Forward’s Health Literacy by helping you make informed choices about your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health.