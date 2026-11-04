📢 Parkland Library shares new romantasy picks for ACOTAR fans

📢 Romantasy book recs for ACOTAR fans at Parkland Library

If you love A Court of Thorns and Roses, the Parkland Community Library has a fresh list of romantasy reads and authors to try.

The blog explains what “romantasy” is and highlights popular tropes like enemies to lovers, fated romance, and non-human love interests. It then spotlights several featured titles (including Phantasma, about a young witch in a deadly magical competition) and more books with steamy, high-stakes fantasy romance vibes.

You’ll also find lists of additional romantasy and “spicy” authors to explore, plus links to other monthly book recommendation blogs and info on the library’s updated Aspen catalog for easier searching.

If you’re building your TBR, head to Parkland Community Library’s website or visit the library to look up these titles and place holds.