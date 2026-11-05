Sixth measles-associated death in Pa. recorded in Jefferson County

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, administered in two doses, is 97% effective. (Photo by Courtney Bell/Oklahoma Voice)

Pennsylvania recorded its sixth measles death of the year as the outbreak that has sickened nearly 1,500 mostly unvaccinated people grows.

The state Health Department on Wednesday confirmed that an unvaccinated person in Jefferson County who tested positive for measles has died. It’s the second death related to the highly contagious virus in the county.

Citing the privacy of the deceased person and their family, the department said it would not release any other details that could identify them. Jefferson County Coroner Greg Furlong said he also could not release information about the person.

Another death in Franklin County reported by that county’s coroner as a possible measles case does not meet the criteria to be considered measles-related, state health officials said.

To be considered a result of measles, a death must occur within 30 days of symptoms beginning with clinical evidence of a measles infection and a positive test. The death must also not be attributable to unrelated causes such as a motor vehicle accident. Other factors including whether a person was exposed to a confirmed measles infection and supporting medical records are also considered.

The department said it is working with coroners across the state to improve communication and refine reporting standards as the outbreak continues.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious long- and short-term complications including pneumonia and swelling of the brain. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, administered in two doses, is 97% effective.

Among the 1,467 cases recorded in Pennsylvania, only five people who are fully vaccinated have been infected, the Health Department said.

State health center staff have provided more than 6,800 MMR vaccinations at pop-up vaccination clinics in the affected communities. The department also reported a surge in vaccination by health care providers, with 61,000 doses administered in October, compared to 25,000 in a typical month.

The MMR vaccine is available by contacting a health care provider, a pharmacy, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

People who may have been exposed to measles and have symptoms should contact their doctor or call the Department of Health at 877-PA-HEALTH.

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