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Pennsburg
📢 Pennsburg hiring public works / roads assistant
13 days ago
📢 Pennsburg hiring public works / roads assistant
Pennsburg Borough is taking applications for a part-time or full-time public works laborer (Roads Assistant).
Work may include:
- Road and stormwater repair and installation
- Snow removal
- Building maintenance, carpentry, plumbing, HVAC, electrical
- Large/small equipment operation and maintenance
- Mowing and landscaping
Requirements:
- Physically able to handle heavy lifting, dust/fumes, and hot/cold weather
- Valid Class B license, or ability to earn it within 6 months
- Able to hold a PA Pesticide license for the length of employment
Pay: Based on experience and licenses.
To apply, complete the borough job application and return it to the Pennsburg Borough Office by December 3, 2026 at 3:00pm, either by email or in person. The application form and full job details are on the borough’s Employment Opportunities page.
More Info: Employment Opportunity - Roads Assistant • Pennsbu...
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