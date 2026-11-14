📢 Pennsburg hiring public works / roads assistant

Pennsburg Borough is taking applications for a part-time or full-time public works laborer (Roads Assistant).

Work may include:

Road and stormwater repair and installation

Snow removal

Building maintenance, carpentry, plumbing, HVAC, electrical

Large/small equipment operation and maintenance

Mowing and landscaping

Requirements:

Physically able to handle heavy lifting , dust/fumes, and hot/cold weather

, dust/fumes, and weather Valid Class B license , or ability to earn it within 6 months

, or ability to earn it within Able to hold a PA Pesticide license for the length of employment

Pay: Based on experience and licenses.

To apply, complete the borough job application and return it to the Pennsburg Borough Office by December 3, 2026 at 3:00pm, either by email or in person. The application form and full job details are on the borough’s Employment Opportunities page.