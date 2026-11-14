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Penns Grove
📢 Comment on Penns Grove Draft Watershed Report by Jan 20
13 days ago
📢 Comment on Penns Grove’s Draft Watershed Report
The Draft Watershed Inventory Report for the Borough of Penns Grove is now available for residents to review.
You can download the report or view it on the page.
Any resident may share feedback. Comments are being accepted until January 20, 2027.
To participate, read through the draft report and then email or otherwise send your comments to Borough Engineer Dena Johnson (contact details are provided on the official page/document).
More Info: Draft Watershed Inventory Report | Borough of Penn...
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