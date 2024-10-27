Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Penn State football eager to ‘prove to the world’ it can beat Ohio State

    By Johnny McGonigal,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Penn StateOhio State rivalryCollege football playoffsPenn State footballOhio StateCollege football

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Kim Townsend
    2d ago
    They will if Ohio State plays like they did against Nebraska
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Our College Football Playoff projections after Week 9 and where Penn State stands
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $28 million drawing
    PennLive.com14 hours ago
    Pro soccer star was set to marry fiancée one year before tragic death
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    How to watch ‘The Voice’ tonight (10/28/24): FREE live stream, time, channel
    PennLive.com23 hours ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers take sole possession of AFC North after Ravens' stunning loss
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Freeman, Buehler lead Dodgers past slumping Yankees for 3-0 advantage in World Series
    PennLive.com13 hours ago
    ‘The Simpsons’ will be part of Monday Night Football alternate broadcast on Dec. 9
    PennLive.com14 hours ago
    Two things we learned after the Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the New York Giants
    PennLive.com3 hours ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers rule out five players, including QB Justin Fields
    PennLive.com18 hours ago
    How to watch LA Lakers at Suns game: Time, TV channel, FREE NBA live stream
    PennLive.com19 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers lose promising rookie WR for several weeks to injury
    PennLive.com21 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast6 days ago
    How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw in Hershey: FREE live stream, time, channel
    PennLive.com21 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Toronto Maple Leafs at unbeaten Winnipeg Jets: How to watch NHL, time, channel
    PennLive.com19 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker16 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern4 days ago
    The genesis of Christian nationalism: How the religious right came to influence the 2024 election
    Wisconsin Watch1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy