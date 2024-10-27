Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Lucas McElwee, balanced offense sends Camp Hill boys soccer to District 3 1A final over York Catholic

    By Evan Wheaton,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Camp hillBoys soccer semifinalsYork CatholicLionsYorkYork Catholic soccer

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    How to watch Baltimore Ravens at Browns NFL Week 8: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    76ers vs. Pacers: Betting preview, odds, and prediction
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report: Key starter returns, three players still out
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Sunday Night Football FanDuel Promo: Score $300 in bonus bets
    PennLive.com23 hours ago
    How to watch NASCAR Cup Series race from Homestead: FREE live stream, time
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Tyler Reddick wins at Homestead, giving Michael Jordan a chance at the NASCAR title
    PennLive.com15 hours ago
    Penn State to host ESPN’s College GameDay, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff vs. Ohio State. Where will they set up?
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Shohei Ohtani partially dislocates left shoulder during World Series Game 2
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Eagles are slowly ‘piecing things together’ to become an elite team: ‘I don’t think we’re there yet’
    PennLive.com3 hours ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Sainz wins Mexico City Grand Prix as Norris tightens F1 championship fight
    PennLive.com16 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy