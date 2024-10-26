PennLive.com
Quiet Eagles rookie who doesn’t say ‘a whole lot’ saves his talking for games: ‘He plays with swagger’
By Cayden Steele,2 days ago
By Cayden Steele,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchEagles rookie performancePhiladelphia EaglesThe EaglesNfl player personalitiesNew JerseyAmerican football
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PennLive.com3 hours ago
Eagles are slowly ‘piecing things together’ to become an elite team: ‘I don’t think we’re there yet’
PennLive.com2 hours ago
PennLive.com16 hours ago
Eagles-Bengals inactives: Ainias Smith up for first time, Joe Burrow will be missing one of his star WRs
PennLive.com21 hours ago
PennLive.com2 days ago
PennLive.com23 hours ago
Penn State to host ESPN’s College GameDay, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff vs. Ohio State. Where will they set up?
PennLive.com23 hours ago
PennLive.com1 day ago
PennLive.com19 hours ago
PennLive.com21 hours ago
PennLive.com13 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0