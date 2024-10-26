Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Heavy metal star breaks silence after sentencing for Jan. 6 role

    By Brian Linder,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Jon Schaffer sentencingPolitical protestsUs political climateJon SchafferU.S. CapitolPer Loudwire

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story3 days ago
    New Medicare reforms can help seniors save money -- but only if they opt in | Opinion
    PennLive.com19 hours ago
    How to watch ID Channel’s ‘Chris Brown: A History of Violence’ with a free trial
    PennLive.com23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Top 5 newest sweeps casinos: welcome bonuses and features
    PennLive.com20 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
    The Independent3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    This Hollywood A-lister had a heated exchange with fans in NYC
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    The Biden-Harris administration is right to safeguard America’s steel industry as a national defense priority | Opinion
    PennLive.com23 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    How to watch Lifetime’s new movie ‘Don’t Scream, It’s Me’ premiere with a free trial
    PennLive.com18 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy