Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Our College Football Playoff projections after Week 8 and where Penn State stands

    By Johnny McGonigal,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Penn State football coach receives lifetime achievement award
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    This Pa. man is the world’s top pumpkin grower
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Wahington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers: How to watch NHL for FREE, time, channels
    PennLive.com22 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Bill Clinton jokes about Trump ‘enemy from within’ remarks: ‘I want him to transfer me to Guantánamo’
    The Hill5 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA20 days ago
    How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks in 2024 NBA opener: Time, channel, FREE live stream
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers bring back massive nose tackle after injury
    PennLive.com22 hours ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy