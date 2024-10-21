Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Real estate sales in central Pa.: Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, others lease space

    By Daniel Urie,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Some people will get an extra Social Security check in November: Here’s why
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Two Cambria County schools receive threats, investigation continues
    WTAJ4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Conviction stands for Pa. woman who claimed her cat tied a rope around its own neck
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Pennsylvania City Named Among 'The Fastest-Growing Cities' In America
    102.5 WDVE1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Musk says he’ll award $1M every day to Pennsylvania voters who sign his petition
    The Hill3 days ago
    Crocs is having a massive sale right now - get an extra 25% off clogs, sandals and more with special code
    PennLive.com19 hours ago
    After More Than 70 Years, Major Hardware Brand Files for Bankruptcy
    Akeena4 days ago
    Thousands of patients reliant on IV nutrition face shortages from Helene, CVS
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Pa. man indicted for threatening to ‘kill’ and ‘skin’ election worker
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Taylor Swift in New Orleans: Where to buy the cheapest tickets as ‘Eras Tour’ nears end
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    This Pa. man is the world’s top pumpkin grower
    PennLive.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy