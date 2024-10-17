Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Mid-Penn Conference football: Offensive statistical leaders through Week 8

    By Dan Sostek,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brady Seyler’s 235 yards, 2 TDs lead Red Land past Palmyra
    PennLive.com11 hours ago
    Return timeline for Pittsburgh Steelers' standout rookie center revealed
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    These states have produced the most recorded serial killers – is Pa. on the list?
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena3 hours ago
    Promising Steelers OT set to return after missing two months with injury
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Capitals' Alex Ovechkin becomes the 60th NHL player to record 700 career assists
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    School board approves 2025-26 academic calendar, $154K for professional development program
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile11 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile24 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile17 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Potential Pittsburgh Steelers WR trade target could be off the board
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Federal policy change is poised to end Wyoming gun club’s pelican killing
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Wyoming’s mostly wolf-free policy produces precise management of a controversial canine
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Should taxpayers give $7.8M to corporations to comply with Wyoming’s coal-carbon capture mandate?
    WyoFile1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy