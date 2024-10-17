Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Pennsylvania has one of the best Halloween parades around, study says

    By Claudia Dimuro,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    ThatsMe4723
    1d ago
    The King Frost Parade in Hamburg Pennsylvania is one of the oldest (1910) and one of the longest running parades (this year is 60 years of parades), and yall didn't even mention it.
    NICK PATTERSON
    1d ago
    not even close to the 🍎NYC Greenwich Village Halloween 🎃☠️🤡parade
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Country music star and his wife make major life announcement
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Horoscope for today, Oct. 19, 2024: Your body and mind need rest to repair you
    PennLive.com7 hours ago
    Today’s horoscope, Oct. 17, 2024: You have to go looking for your passions
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Disney fans call out new bake shop for ‘absurd’ prices, including $26 cake slices
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    These states have produced the most recorded serial killers – is Pa. on the list?
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena3 hours ago
    Brady Seyler’s 235 yards, 2 TDs lead Red Land past Palmyra
    PennLive.com11 hours ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy