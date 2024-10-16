Open in App
    Pa. children’s hospital among the top 5 nationwide: report

    By Claudia Dimuro,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    ConstitutionalRepublicanWoman
    1d ago
    Key National Findings (2019 to 2023):13,994 children received sex change related treatments 5,747 sex change surgeries performed on children62,682 hormone and puberty blockers prescriptions written for 8,579 pediatric patients.At least $119,791,202 made from sex change treatments performed on minorsThese numbers are just scratching the surface of how widespread these practices truly are.Additionally, the Stop the Harm Database profiles the most prolific institutions and providers engaged in these dangerous and unsupported interventions. These hospitals, the “Dirty Dozen,” represent the 12 worst-offending children’s hospitals promoting sex change treatments for minors:The Children’s Hospital of PhiladelphiaConnecticut Children’s Medical CenterChildren’s MinnesotaSeattle Children’sChildren’s Hospital Los AngelesBoston Children’s HospitalRady Children’s HospitalChildren’s National Medical CenterUCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital OaklandChildren’s Hospital ColoradoUPMC Children’s Hospital of PittsburghCincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
    Rosemary Chess
    1d ago
    Just for the record, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ranked eighth in the same survey of 100 children's hospitals. Parents from both regions of Pa are fortunate to have access to highly rated hospital care for their children.
