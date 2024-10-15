Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Increasing number of nursing home closures in Pa. affect access, quality of care

    By Spotlight PA,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 19
    Add a Comment
    Lisa Cancelliere
    1d ago
    nursing homes are terrible you need to leave them at home or apt and pay to have people come in instead of these places. it would save the state more money this way if someone gets mistreated they can be fired.
    Anna sunflowers
    1d ago
    The nursing homes take. everything and they don't care about their patient bottom line
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com7 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent8 days ago
    Newlywed mother of 4 died after her sister-in-law’s boyfriend, who blamed her for his relationship’s ups and downs, broke into her home and shot her before turning the gun on himself
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    Couple finds $100,000 in cash while magnet fishing in NYC – and the police surprisingly told them to keep it
    Upworthy5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    End of an Era: Grocery Chain Closes After 30 Years as Owner Blames Dollar Stores and Walmart
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    Here's How Long Eggs Really Last in the Fridge
    CNET5 days ago
    This major U.S. company has raised its minimum wage to $24 an hour
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Find out the US Post Office’s Christmas shipping deadlines this holiday season
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Almost 200 Pa. schools served possibly contaminated chicken | Today in Pa.
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Pa. children’s hospital among the top 5 nationwide: report
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    UnitedHealthcare, WellSpan near split date
    beckerspayer.com1 day ago
    Trump Is About to Fulfill His Promise to Work at McDonald’s: CNN
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Couple Shocked To Find A Fuzzy Animal Trapped In The Most Unexpected Place
    pupvine.com4 days ago
    After 51 years, legendary family-owned Italian bakery near Philadelphia is closing
    920 ESPN3 days ago
    Pennsylvania’s home to U.S.’s most popular pumpkin patch, report says
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Former President Trump to host campaign rally in Latrobe this weekend
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Popular Health Food Recalled In Pennsylvania Poses Risk Of Deadly Infection
    102.5 WDVE2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Iconic retailer to close last full-sized store in the United States this week
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Trends are good in the swing county GOP chair calls ‘Little Pennsylvania’: It’ll ‘be a repeat of ‘16’
    Fox News2 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    This Pennsylvania county may decide the 2024 presidential race
    CNN4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy