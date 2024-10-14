Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Sheetz wants to build another store in Cumberland County

    By Sue Gleiter,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Sharon Eshelman
    9h ago
    No we don’t need another Sheetz. Build something new
    Daniel Woodruff
    2d ago
    Wawa is better
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    FEMA resumes door-to-door visits in North Carolina following threats
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Pa. children’s hospital among the top 5 nationwide: report
    PennLive.com23 hours ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Pennies for labor, dollars for health: The cruel math of prison copays
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Pennsylvania’s home to U.S.’s most popular pumpkin patch, report says
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Iconic retailer to close last full-sized store in the United States this week
    PennLive.com23 hours ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King24 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Online social casinos that are just like Luckybird maybe better
    PennLive.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy