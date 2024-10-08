Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Seven most expensive homes sold in Palmyra, Sept. 30 - Oct. 6

    By Real Estate Newswire,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    GM announces layoffs, discontinuation of once-popular car
    PennLive.com12 hours ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Accepting cash for entry to school events may become a requirement in Pa.
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut10 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Pa. has a major sweet tooth, loves this Halloween candy the most
    PennLive.com11 hours ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy