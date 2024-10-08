Open in App
    PennLive.com

    Just for the ‘elk’ of it: This Pa. county lets you see its majestic animals up close

    By Cindy Ross,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    skipntyme
    2d ago
    Benzette has turned into a tourist trap. I understand the thrill of seeing a majestic bull elk, but since I see bulls on my property in Frenchville, I have no desire to fight the crowds at Benzette.
    One Who Comments
    2d ago
    Lawrence ELK approves of this message.
