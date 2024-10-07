Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Ex-NFL general manager rips Pittsburgh Steelers CB: ‘He’s a liability’

    By Nick Farabaugh,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Eric Johnson
    1d ago
    He needs time to develop. Sure, he was targeted many times when matched up with the tight end or a slot receiver.I think he should be in a position to blist off the corner and just read and react.When Sutton returns, Elliott won't be put in positions to cover as much
    Patrick Ehland
    1d ago
    An undrafted rookie pressed into play because of injuries to the guys in front of him is having difficulties five games into his career? Sorry he's not surpassed Ronnie Lott and Troy Polamalu yet! Why aren't we pissed off he hasn't thrown 50 touchdowns and run for 27 more yet, either?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Steelers star violates NFL rule after getting benched
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Steelers coach does not hold back after benching star player
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Steelers Have Made A Decision About Russell Wilson’s Status On Sunday
    steelersreport.com2 days ago
    Shocking New Details Reveal Robert Saleh Had To Be Escorted By Security From New York Jets Building After His Firing
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Bill Belichick's Ex-Girlfriend Turns Heads At NFL Game Sunday
    The Spun2 days ago
    Elon Musk sparks outrage at Cowboys game: ‘disgusting’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Steelers 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Goes Off on George Pickens: ‘Needs to Grow Up’
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Calls Mount for Steelers Star to Be Suspended After Postgame Cheap Shot
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Outfit For Monday Night Football Going Viral
    The Spun1 day ago
    Travis Kelce has 8-Word Response to Taylor Swift’s No-Show at Birthday Event
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    New England Patriots Star Arrested For Cocaine Possession
    The Spun2 days ago
    Bill Belichick and Nick Saban will be The Next Co-Head Coaches for the Cleveland Browns
    twsn.net2 days ago
    ‘Ghostly’ creature highlighted by Pa. Game Commission | Today in Pa.
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Russell Wilson issues major warning over Pittsburgh Steelers' after Justin Fields injury
    Irish Star1 day ago
    NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth says ‘It doesn’t look good’ after interaction between CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Steelers Thoughts: Pittsburgh’s crushing loss to Cowboys shows while things change, they stay the same
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes Sent Stern Warning to NFL After Chiefs-Saints
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Mike Tomlin Gives Update on Starting QB vs. Raiders As Russell Wilson Progresses
    Sports Illustrated1 day ago
    Eagles should improve on defense if Vic Fangio’s track record repeats itself
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Oprah, Jay-Z, and these Black American billionaires are still too poor to be on the Forbes 400 List
    face2faceafrica.com4 days ago
    Minkah Fitzpatrick sends Mike Tomlin a message on how to fix Steelers’ defense
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    New York Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh after Aaron Rodgers disagreement
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Robert Saleh Fired Five Minutes After Demoting Aaron Rodgers’ Buddy Nathaniel Hackett, According To Report
    BroBible1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Skips Travis Kelce’s Birthday Party as Split Rumors Heat Up: ‘People Still Think They’re a Happy Couple’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Watson Settlement May Prevent Browns From Voiding Contract
    Sportico1 day ago
    Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Breaks Silence on Tense Dak Prescott Exchange
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    Raiders: Davante Adams Makes Massive Cancelation; Trade Reports Explode
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Steelers QB Russell Wilson will get a chance as starter, insider says
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Steelers’ Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on ‘cutting’ George Pickens’ reps
    ClutchPoints2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy