PennLive.com
Country singer Jelly Roll gives funny and emotional thank you to fans during State College show
By Kaylyn Greene,2 days ago
By Kaylyn Greene,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
lex
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PennLive.com16 days ago
PennLive.com6 days ago
PennLive.com2 days ago
‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
The US Sun3 days ago
American Songwriter3 days ago
Emily Standley Allard12 hours ago
PennLive.com19 hours ago
NewsNinja6 days ago
PennLive.com14 hours ago
PennLive.com21 hours ago
M Henderson12 hours ago
“You Could’ve Heard A Mouse Pee On Cotton” – Jelly Roll Recalls The Backstage Silence After He Dropped & Broke His CMA New Artist Of The Year Award
Whiskey Riff3 days ago
André Emilio8 days ago
Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
NewsNinja1 day ago
Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
PennLive.com2 days ago
'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
PennLive.com2 days ago
NewsNinja7 days ago
PennLive.com14 hours ago
Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
PennLive.com14 hours ago
Camilo Díaz7 days ago
The HD Post15 days ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Declutterbuzz29 days ago
PennLive.com10 hours ago
Chicago Food King6 days ago
Dianna Carney15 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.