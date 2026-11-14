Pennington’s grocery scene is busy, and Stop & Shop is staffing up. If you want steady hours, friendly customers, and a short commute, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stop and Shop Supermarket

Stop and Shop Supermarket Location: Pennington, NJ (800-f Denow Road)

(800-f Denow Road) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.49/hour

Category: Retail Operations

Help customers pick the best cuts, stock and tidy the meat cases, and assist meat cutters with weighing, labeling, and packaging. Good fit if you like working behind the counter and keeping things organized.

Employer: Stop and Shop Supermarket

Stop and Shop Supermarket Location: Pennington, NJ (800-f Denow Road)

(800-f Denow Road) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.49/hour

Category: Retail Store Positions

Slice meats and cheeses, keep deli cases full and clean, and help shoppers with quick meal ideas. Great if you like fast-paced, customer-facing work.

Employer: Stop and Shop Supermarket

Stop and Shop Supermarket Location: Pennington, NJ (800-f Denow Road)

(800-f Denow Road) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.49/hour

Category: Retail Operations

Stock fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays looking sharp, and help customers find what they need. Ideal if you like staying active and working with fresh food.

Employer: Stop and Shop Supermarket

Stop and Shop Supermarket Location: Pennington, NJ (800-f Denow Road)

(800-f Denow Road) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.49/hour

Category: Retail Operations

Support the bakery with prepping and decorating baked goods, helping customers at the counter, and keeping the kitchen clean. Nice option if you enjoy sweets and a creative, hands-on role.

All of these roles include flexible scheduling, a 5% grocery discount, access to an Employee Assistance Program, and potential union benefits per the contract.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.