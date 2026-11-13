Pennington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles across nursing, imaging, and front desk support. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Capital Health (US)

Capital Health (US) Location: Pennington, NJ

Type: Part-time / Per diem

Pay Range (FT equivalent): $38.63 – $50.46/hour

Work in a specialized pulmonary lab doing PFTs, spirometry, stress tests, and exercise oximetry to support accurate lung diagnoses. Great fit if you’re an RRT with RPFT (or can get it within a year) and want flexible hours plus access to Capital Health’s retirement, disability, sick time, and EAP benefits.

Employer: Capital Health (US)

Capital Health (US) Location: Pennington, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: Not listed (based on 1.0 FTE hospitalist scale)

Join Capital Health’s hospital medicine team caring for inpatients at a regional leader in acute care. This role includes access to retirement savings, disability benefits, EAP, and CME support, and may be ideal if you want to scale back from full-time but stay in hospital practice.

Employer: Capital Health

Location: Hematology Oncology Specialists, Pennington, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $36.47 – $47.89/hour

Daytime clinic role supporting oncology patients with assessments, treatments, patient education, and phone triage in an outpatient setting. Requires RN license (NJ or PA, second state within 3 months) and 1+ year acute/urgent care/outpatient experience, with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, disability, and more.

Employer: Capital Health

Location: Maternal Fetal Medicine, Pennington, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $43.50 – $56.84/hour

Perform high-risk OB imaging including detailed OB scans, dopplers, fetal echo support, and procedure guidance in a maternal-fetal medicine practice. You’ll collaborate closely with perinatologists and a multidisciplinary team; ARDMS in OB/GYN, NT certification, and BLS are required, with full medical, retirement, PTO, and voluntary benefits.

Employer: JAG Physical Therapy

Location: Pennington, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: Not listed

Front-desk role in an outpatient PT clinic handling check-in, scheduling, phones, insurance verifications, and payments while keeping the office running smoothly. Great for someone with 1+ year medical office experience, strong customer service skills, and interest in growth; JAG highlights competitive pay, training, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits (most perks apply to full-time roles).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.