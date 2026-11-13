🏛️ The Pennington Environmental Commission will hold a Zoom meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:30 PM. The link will be posted on the Borough website. The meeting will start with roll call and a vote to approve the October 19, 2026 meeting minutes.

Announcements will include an update on the 2027 Environmental Commission budget, Borough administration and staff changes, feedback from a recent meeting of all Borough commission and committee chairs, and a rundown of key events and updates coming in November and December. Commissioners can also share any other announcements. There will be time set aside for public comment.

A big part of the meeting will focus on strategic projects:

Outdoor Lighting Ordinance: The EC Lighting Ordinance Work Group (Jim, Nancy, Nell, and Kieran) will present recommendations for new rules on outdoor lighting. They will explain what they’ve developed over several months and talk about next steps, including getting input from other Borough commissions, committees, and officials before any ordinance is drafted.

Site Planning Checklist: Andrew Seeder and a small team will walk through the updated Google Form version of the Environmental Commission Site Planning Checklist. This tool is meant to guide environmental review of new site applications. The group will take final feedback, discuss any last refinements, and outline how to finish and start using the checklist. The latest working version is available through the “EC Site Planning Checklist” link.

Community Energy Plan (CEP): Brian and the Carbon Neutral Working Group will give an update on recent progress, what work remains, and next steps toward completing the plan.

Pennington Arboretum: Kieran, speaking for Monica, will share a brief update on Arboretum activities, including deer enclosure planning and what comes next.

Looking ahead to 2027, Kieran will lead an early discussion of possible projects, programs, and ongoing commitments for the Environmental Commission. Members can suggest priorities based on available time and resources. No final decisions will be made at this meeting. Kieran will also touch on possible 2027 leadership arrangements, with more detailed discussion expected in December.

Nancy will report on recent communications and outreach and what is planned next. Standing updates will follow: a Borough Council report from Dan, Open Space from Nancy, Planning and Zoning Board from Andy, and Hopewell Valley Green Team from Joann.

The next Environmental Commission meeting is set for Monday, December 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM. The agenda ends with a formal adjournment and recording of the time the meeting closes.