🏗️ Pennington, NJ engineering roles with multiple HDR openings

Pennington is quietly building a strong hub for architecture and engineering, especially in healthcare and complex buildings. If you’re mid- to senior-level, there are several solid roles here with HDR.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Pennington, NJ (multi-office role)

(multi-office role) Type: Full-time

Salary (NJ): $143,290 – $204,700

Lead medical equipment planning for healthcare projects—from early programming through specs and coordination. Good fit if you have 10+ years in medical equipment planning, know hospital operations, and like mentoring others while working closely with healthcare clients.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Pennington, NJ (multi-office role)

(multi-office role) Type: Full-time

Salary (NJ): $112,056 – $160,080

Support planning and design for healthcare buildings, preparing drawings, specs, and presentations. A match if you have a Bachelor’s in Architecture, 3+ years A/E experience, and want to grow in healthcare architecture and health planning with tools like Revit and AutoCAD.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Pennington, NJ (multi-office role)

(multi-office role) Type: Full-time

Salary range (multi-location): $119,070 – $195,615

Take the mechanical lead on complex projects, focusing on pipe stress analysis and piping design. Best for a PE Mechanical with 10+ years in building mechanical systems, strong AutoCAD/MS Project skills, and experience coordinating multi-discipline teams.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—HDR often lists similar roles in nearby cities too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.